Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

Idris Elba is the latest A-lister to test positive for coronavirus. He shared the news in a tweet, writing: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba got tested after learning that he was exposed to someone who tested positive. He noted that transparency is essential when it comes to this pandemic: “This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands… Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now.”

Elba has joined a growing list of celebs with coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Universal Music chief Lucian Grainge. There are about 180,000 cases worldwide, with more than 7,000 deaths.