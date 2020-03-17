Home » Entertainment » Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus

Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Idris Elba is the latest A-lister to test positive for coronavirus. He shared the news in a tweet, writing: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba got tested after learning that he was exposed to someone who tested positive. He noted that transparency is essential when it comes to this pandemic: “This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands… Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now.”

Elba has joined a growing list of celebs with coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Universal Music chief Lucian Grainge. There are about 180,000 cases worldwide, with more than 7,000 deaths.

Related Articles

Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake, Vanessa Hudgens, Others Push Coronavirus Donations
Richard Wilkins Calls Out Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks for Coronavirus, They Get Released
NeNe Leakes Says She And Gregg Leakes Have An Understanding When It Comes To Marriage
Hollywood, Celebs Contend With Coronavirus
Keri Hilson Gets Dragged For Her Conspiracy Theory On The Coronavirus
Ariana Grande Begs Fans To Take Coronavirus Seriously