Idris Elba Shares That He’s In Therapy Due To ‘Unhealthy Habits’

Idris Elba revealed on the latest episode of the Changes with Annie Macmanus podcast that he’s been working on some “unhealthy habits” in therapy over the last year.

“It’s a lot,” the Beast actor said. “It's not because I don't like myself or anything like that, it's just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed, and I work in an industry that I'm rewarded for those unhealthy habits.”

Referring to himself as “an absolute workaholic,” Elba added that he wants to “adjust” some of his “pathways,” so he can prioritize time with his family.

“I could work 10 days on a film, underwater sequences holding my breath for six minutes, and come back and sit in [his studio] and [feel relaxed], more so than sitting on the sofa with the family — which is bad right? This is the part where I've got to normalize what makes me relaxed, it can't be all work,” the Hijack actor said.

