Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him For Three Weeks After She Was Denied A Role In ‘Beast’

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club morning show, Idris Elba shared some family drama that occurred behind the scenes of his latest film Beast. The Luther actor said his 20-year-old daughter Isan didn’t speak to him “for about three weeks” after being denied a part in the movie.

“She auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. She's great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn't right for the film, weirdly enough,” Elba said.

Fortunately, they were able to move past this hurdle, and Isan attended the premiere of the film with Elba earlier this month.

“She was very gracious about it and we got through that and I'm really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere,” Elba said.