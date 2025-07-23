Ike Barinholtz Cast As Elon Musk In AI Movie ‘Artificial’

Getty Images

Ike Barinholtz, recently nominated for his first Emmy for his role in The Studio, is in discussions to portray Elon Musk in an upcoming AI-focused film from director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Challengers). The film, titled Artificial, is being produced by Amazon MGM and will star Andrew Garfield and Anora breakout Yura Borisov. The movie is said to be based on the events surrounding the artificial intelligence company OpenAI in 2023, which saw its CEO, Sam Altman, briefly fired and then rehired. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, publicly split from Altman and the company due to differing business views, leading to legal disputes. (Hollywoodreporter)