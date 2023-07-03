‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Fails To Take Box Office By Storm

Getty Images

It appears the final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise will not be going out with a bang. The film pulled in $60 million over the weekend, reaching the low end of its projections. Deadline reports that even the Star Wars flop Solo had a better premiere than Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with $84.4 million, as did Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with $61 million. According to the outlet, the film was “destined to live in a Temple of Box Office doom” after receiving negative reviews following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 30th) through Sunday (July 2nd):

1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $60 million 2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $11.5 million 3. Elemental, $11.3 million 4. No Hard Feelings, $7.5 million 5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $7 million 6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, $5.3 million 7. The Little Mermaid, $5.15 million 8. The Flash, $5.15 million 9. Asteroid City, $3.8 million 10. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, $1.8 million