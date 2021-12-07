Indstry News: Dave Chappelle, Tom Holland, Colin Farrell + More!

PRPhotos.com

DAVE CHAPPELLE TO HEADLINE NETFLIX COMEDY FESTIVAL: Dave Chappelle is set to team up with Netflix for their debut comedy festival, Netflix Is A Joke. The festival will take place in Los Angeles from April 29th to May 8th, 2022 and include the biggest names in comedy including Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Chris Rock, and more. The festival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic however presale tickets go on sale Dec. 10th.

HBO MAX DROPS HARRY POTTER REUNION TEASER: An upcoming special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be released on HBO Max Jan. 1st. Fans can catch a glimpse of Robbie Coltrane and Matthew Lewis in the clip. However the special promises to deliver on all of the films' stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

COLIN FARRELL TO STAR IN 'THE BATMAN' SERIES: Variety reports that Colin Farrell will star in and executive produce a series spinoff of The Batman for HBOMax. Farrell will play The Penguin, reprising his role from The Batman, set to be released on March 4th 2022. The series is expected to explore The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham City underworld.

TOM HOLLAND TO PLAY FRED ASTAIRE: Spider-Man is set to spin into a new role very soon. Tom Holland explained to The Associated Press, “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire. Yeah. The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.” Holland is currently promoting his current project playing Peter Parker in Spiderman: No Way Home. The film hits theatres on Dec. 17th.