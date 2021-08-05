Indstry News: Jeopardy!, Louis C.K., American Crime Story + More!

PRPhotos.com

MIKE RICHARDS IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS TO HOST 'JEOPARDY!': Deadline reports that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is finalizing a deal to replace the late Alex Trebek. Sources tell the outlet that he was quietly appointed as the host a couple of weeks ago and the deal is now in final negotiations.



LOUIS C.K. TO TOUR: Louis C.K. is gearing up to launch a national tour last week. According to Deadline, the comedian, whose career took a nosedive amid sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, will start his tour at Madison Square Garden on Friday, August 13th and conclude on December 11th in Boston. Stops along the way include Syracuse, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Spokane, San Diego, Long Beach, Stockton, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago, among others. A European tour will follow.



LESLIE JONES JOINS HBO MAX PIRATE COMEDY: The HBO Max pirate comedy series from Taika Waititi and David Jenkins has added two new actors. According to Deadline, Leslie Jones and Nat Faxon will join stars Waititi and Rhys Darby in the period comedy as recurring guest stars.



FX DROPS TRAILER FOR 'IMPEACHMENT': On Wednesday (August 4th) FX dropped the first teaser trailer for the third season of American Crime Story. The latest installment, Impeachment, gives viewers their first glimpse at Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky as she brings a gift to President Clinton, played by Clive Owen. The series is set to debut on September 7th.