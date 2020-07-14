Industry News: Abigail Disney, Ben Stiller, The Bold and the Beautiful and More!

PRPhotos.com

RICHARD CURTIS AND ABIGAIL DISNEY CALL FOR PERMANENT TAX ON WEALTHY: Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill director Richard Curtis and Disney heiress Abigail Disney are among a list of 83 millionaires calling for an increased tax on the wealthy to fund the coronavirus recovery. The group calls itself Millionaires for Humanity. They wrote: “No, we are not the ones caring for the sick in intensive care wards. We are not driving the ambulances that will bring the ill to hospitals. We are not restocking grocery store shelves or delivering food door to door. But we do have money, lots of it. Money that is desperately needed now and will continue to be needed in the years ahead, as our world recovers from this crisis.”

BEN STILLER WON’T REMOVE TRUMP FROM ZOOLANDER: Fans have been pressuring him to re-edit Zoolander in order to remove a cameo featuring President Donald Trump, but Ben Stiller says it’s not going to happen. On The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast, he said: “There were so many movies that had a silly cameo from Donald Trump, he represented a certain thing. I've had people reach out to me and say, 'You should edit Donald Trump out of Zoolander'. But at the end of the day, that was a time when that exists, and that happened.” Trump had small roles in Home Alone II, Ghosts Can't Do It and Woody Allen's Celebrity and TV shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sex And The City, The Job, The Little Rascals and Spin City.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL SETS RETURN: The Bold and the Beautiful has been back in production for two weeks, and has set a return to air on CBS. The iconic soap will return with originals on July 20th. The new episodes will feature new cast editions, Tanner Novlan, who will play Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor — and love interest — John “Finn” Finnegan, while Delon de Metz joins as Zende Forrester Dominguez, Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) grandson. The Bold and the Beautiful was the first U.S. broadcast series to return to production on stage, with strict COVID protocols in place.

JED MURCURIO TAPPED FOR STEPHEN LAWRENCE SEQUEL: Line of Duty and Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio has been tapped to exec produce a three-part sequel to the BAFTA-winning 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence. Paul Greengrass is directing.

TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSELY IS LEAVING ‘THE REAL’: Tamera Mowry-Housely has announced that she is leaving The Real after seven years as a co-host. She wrote via Instagram, “For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better.” She added, “To my fellow hosts, I love you,. I will miss you and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever.”