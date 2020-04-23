Industry News: Abigail Disney, Mission: Impossible 7, Woody Allen and More!

PRPhotos.com

ABIGAIL DISNEY SLAMS FURLOUGHS: Abigail Disney is not happy with Walt Disney Co.’s move to furlough hundreds of thousands of low-paid workers as executives rake in millions of dollars. Disney shared her thoughts on Twitter, opining that CEO’s Bob Iger $47 million+ salary, which she has previously called “insane” is “pillaging and rampaging.” She added: “I am an heir. And I do carry this name with me everywhere. And I have a conscience which makes it very difficult for me to sit by when I see abuses taking place with that name attached to them.”

HOW HOLLYWOOD WILL MAKE SETS SAFE: Coronavirus has infected logistics on set, including major tentpoles like Mission: Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise. According to Variety, the big budget action film will hopefully begin rolling cameras again in June in Italy, though there are a number of legal hurdles to clear beforehand. “It’s a massive problem,” says Matt Baer, the producer of 2014 film Unbroken. “There’s plenty of precedent in movie history for what you do if a hurricane hits your set or an actor dies in production, but there’s no rule book for what you do in a pandemic.” Possible precautions will include mandating that employees stay in hotels or assigned housing, and isolate themselves from others during the shoot.

WOODY ALLEN’S RIFKIN’S FESTIVAL SECURES SPAIN DISTRIBUTION: Woody Allen‘s latest film, Rifkin’s Festival, starring Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel and Gina Gershon, has been picked up by Tripictures in Spain. The film, which follows the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Film Festival, is eyeing an autumn release.

SELLING SUNSET RENEWED: Netflix is giving Selling Sunset, a reality series set in the L.A.s cut-throat real estate world a second season. The eight-episode series premieres May 22nd. “Selling Sunset is not your typical real estate series – it’s bold, fun and full of drama that will engage audiences episode after episode,” said Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. “It enables viewers to go beyond the luxurious homes and into a world of powerful female realtors who navigate a truly cutthroat business.”