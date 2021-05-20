Industry News: Adam Levine, Sara Ramirez, Arnold Schwarzenegger + More!

PRPhotos.com

ADAM LEVINE RETURNS TO 'THE VOICE': Adam Levine will return to NBC’s The Voice for the first time in four seasons. He will be performing “Beautiful Mistakes” with Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion during the show’s live finale on Tuesday, May 25th. Additional performers set to take the stage that night are Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, former coach Gwen Stefani and Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Diagle, Ben Platt and Kelsea Ballerini.

SARA RAMIREZ JOINS 'SEX AND THE CITY' SEQUEL: Sara Ramirez will be helping to fill the void left by Kim Cattrall in HBO Max’s forthcoming Sex and the City sequel series, titled And Just Like That…. The Grey’s Anatomy alum will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie is featured. According to HBO Max, “Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

JENNA ORTEGA TO PLAY WEDNESDAY ADDAMS: You actress Jenna Ortega will play the titular role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s forthcoming live-action series from Tim Burton. Wednesday will be an eight-episode comedic “comic-of-age tale” that follows the Addams’ only daughter as she attends Nevermore academy. According to the official logline, “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TO STAR IN NETFLIX SPY SERIES: Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in and executive produce a father-daughter spy show for Netflix. Deadline reports that the eight-episode series is about a father and daughter, played by Monica Barbaro, who realize they have each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years and realize that their entire relationship has been a lie when they are forced to team up as partners.

JULIE PLEC TO ADAPT 'VAMPIRE ACADEMY' FOR PEACOCK: Julie Plec, creator of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals will adapt the YA series Vampire Academy for Peacock. According to Deadline, The ten-episode series will center around two young women’s friendship as they complete their education and enter royal vampire society.