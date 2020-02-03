Industry News: Adam Sandler, The Crown, Harry Melling and More!

PRPhotos.com

ADAM SANDLER RE-SIGNS WITH NETFLIX: Following the success of Murder Mystery, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler is extending his deal with Netflix and Happy Madison Productions. They first collaborated on 2015’s The Ridiculous 6, and since then, the streamers says subscribers have spent more than 2 billion hours watching his films and specials. He is currently starring in Hubie Halloween alongside Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi and others for Netflix.

THE CROWN TO END WITH SEASON 5: Netflix is ending the successful The Crown franchise with Season 5. The surprising news dropped on the heels of the release of Season 3. Meanwhile, Imelda Staunton has been confirmed as Queen Elizabeth II in the final season. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman previously took on the role, playing the monarch for two seasons each.

HARRY MELLING JOINS MACBETH: Harry Potter alum Harry Melling has joined Joel Cohen‘s forthcoming Macbeth, as Malcolm, the son of the former Scottish king Duncan. Production is set to get underway mid-February. Denzel Washington stars as Macbeth with Frances McDormand playing Lady Macbeth.

SCHITT’S CREEK CAST GOES TO ITALY: Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy wanted to give the cast something special to mark the end of its six-season run, so the 36-year-old rented a house in Italy and flew everyone out there for a two-week hang. “I got a house in Tuscany for our cast and we all went and hung out for two weeks,” Levy told The Hollywood Reporter at the recent SAG Awards, where the Pop TV series was up for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series. “We lived and cried and laughed and ate.”