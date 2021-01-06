Industry News: Amazon, The Crown, Tiffany Haddish and More!

PRPhotos.com

AMAZON DROPS TRAILER FOR THE GREAT ESCAPISTS: Amazon has released the first look at adventure series The Great Escapists, starring Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci. The show will bow January 29th.

IMELDA STAUNTON TALKS THE CROWN: Imelda Staunton, who will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in season 5 of Netflix‘s The Crown, talks to the BBC about the “extra challenge” she faces playing the Queen during the modern era. She says: “I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘she doesn’t do that,’ ‘she’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire.”

TIFFANY HADDISH TO STAR IN LANDSCAPE: Tiffany Haddish has signed on to star in MGM, Plan B and Annapurna‘s adaptation of National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson‘s Landscape With Invisible Hand. Cory Finley is writing and directing the sci-fi pic.

RYAN REYNOLDS HAILS ALEX TREBEK: Ryan Reynolds was able to work with fellow Canadian Alex Trebek one last time before the iconic Jeopardy! host died, and he says it was a poignant moment. “It’s an honour (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy,” he tweeted Monday. Reynolds made a virtual appearance to quiz contestants.