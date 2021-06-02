Industry News: AMC, Sophia Banks, Neil Gaimon and More!

PRPhotos.com

AMC RAISES $230M: AMC is raising $230.5 million to purchase additional cinema leases and increase appeal at its existing properties. AMC revealed that it is raising funds through the sale of equity to Mudrick Captial Management. The 8.5 million shares of Class A Common stock were raised at $27.12 a share. The box office is slowly returning to normalcy with (relative) hits like A Quiet Place II and Cruella, but the past year of widespread shutdowns has hobbled the industry.

SOPHIA BANKS TEAMS WITH HACKSAW RIDGE TRIO: Director Sophia Banks is teaming up with Hacksaw Ridge producers Bill Mechanic, Paul Currie and Rick Nicita on Street Rat Allie, a female survival film set in a post-apocalyptic city.

NEIL GAIMAN DEFENDS CASTING NONBINARY ACTOR: The Sandman author Neil Gaiman responded to criticism of the castings announced for Netflix’s adaptation of his book. One nonbinary actor, Mason Alexander Park, playing Desire (also a nonbinary character in the book) and Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste playing Death, who looks white in the comics, came under fire. He said: “I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero f–ks about people who don’t understand/ haven’t read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn’t white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds.”

CLINT EASTWOOD’S STUNT DOUBLE BUDDY VAN HORN DIES: Buddy Van Horn, a stuntman who also served as a double for Clint Eastwood, and directed Any Which Way You Can, The Dead Pool and Pink Cadillac, died May 11 at age 92.