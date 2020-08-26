Industry News: Ammonite, Spike Lee, Matt Dillon and More!

PRPhotos.com

AMMONITE TRAILER DROPS: Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet are looking for ancient fossils and love in the trailer for Ammonite, written and directed by Francis Lee. The film is set in England in the 1800’s, with Winslet as a fossil hunter and Ronan as a wife of wealthy merchant suffering from “melancholia,” who becomes Winslet’s apprentice at the rich husband’s behest. Release date TBD, but it will debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

SPIKE LEE, TARON EGERTON, CHEN KUN STAR IN MONTBLANC CAMPAIGN: Montblanc has recruited Spike Lee, Taron Egerton and Chen Kun for its “What Moves You, Makes You” campaign. “It expresses a new aspiration to live a life where the professional and personal don’t compete with each other but enrich one another. While at different stages in their careers, the three creative catalysts we are spotlighting are living proof that following what moves you, ultimately leads you to a place of fulfillment and success,” explained Montblanc’s Vincent Montalescot, executive vp of marketing.

MATT DILLON REPLACES CRISTI PUIU ON VENICE JURY: Matt Dillon is ready for jury duty. The American star is headed to Venice to replace Romanian Cristi Puiu on the jury. Dillon joins jury president Cate Blanchett, and members Veronika Franz, Joanna Hogg, Nicola Lagioia, Christian Petzold and Ludivine Sagnier. Venice runs September 2-12.

ALLAN RICH DIES: Allan Rich has died at 94. The longtime actor died Saturday of progressive dementia at the Lillan Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. The Bronx-born Rich made his Broadway debut in 1943 in I’ll Take the High Road. He was a civil rights activist, and was blacklisted as a communist for a time in the 1950s. later, he went on to star in Serpico, Quiz Show and 130+ other movies and TV shows. “I am grateful to my father for giving me the love of the theater, playfulness, a big heart and a commitment to social justice,” Rich's daughter Marian told USA Today in an email. His wife of 63 years, Elaine, pre-deceased him in 2015. Rich is survived by Marian and his son David, and two grandchildren, Julia and Ruby.