Home » Entertainment » Industry News: Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Grease and More!

Industry News: Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Grease and More!

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

AMY SCHUMER TO FRONT COOKING SHOW: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are trying their hands at cooking during the coronavirus pandemic. The Food Network show, dubbed Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, features eight half-hour episodes shot on location. Schumer will also be slinging cocktails. “Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network, in a statement. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

NETFLIX TO LAUNCH JERRY SEINFELD’S LATEST: Jerry Seinfeld is bringing laughs to Netflix with his latest stand-up special, 23 Hours To Kill. The hour-long special will land May 5th. 

ANNABEL OAKS TO WRITE AND PRODUCE GREASE FOR HBO MAX: Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent) is set to write the pilot episode and executive produce the musical series Grease: Rydell High on HBO Max. The offshoot reimagines the mega movie hit with familiar and new characters, and is set in the 1950s. 

DEAD TO ME 2 PEEK: Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for the second season of dark comedy Dead To Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Carellini. The second season will premiere Friday, May 8th. 

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Jameela Jamil, Demi Moore and More!
Industry News: Hannah Gadsby, All of Us Are Dead, Cinemark and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Disney, Tom Hanks, Friends and More!
Surgeon General Says Black People Should Stop Drinking And Smoking Weed During COVID-19 Pandemic
George and Amal Clooney, Taraji P. Henson Latest Stars To Donate to Coronavirus
Celebrity Gossip: Jessica Biel, SNL, Florence Pugh and More!