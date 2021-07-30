Industry News: ‘And Just Like That’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ + More!

PRPhotos.com

CARRIE BRADSHAW SPOTTED IN FOREVER 21: Fans are already freaking out about Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe from the forthcoming Sex and the City reboot. According to Page Six, Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed on set wearing a maxi dress from the fast fashion retailer, Forever 21 – a far cry from her character’s usual designer duds. Some online commenters are blaming the choice on And Just Like That’s costume designer, Molly Rogers, who replaced Patricia Field, the woman behind Sex and the City’s iconic looks.

'SWEET TOOTH' GETS SECOND SEASON: Sweet Tooth has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The series, which will return for another eight-part run, is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire and produced by Robert Downey Jr’s Team Downy.

ROSIE O'DONNELL TO JOIN 'A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN': A League of Their Own star Rosie O’Donnell will join the Amazon adaptation of the 1992 film. The comic, who played Rockford Peaches third baseman Doris Murphy in the movie, will play the bartender at a gay bar in the series. She told Danny Pellegrino that Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, who will both star in and executive produce the series, sent her the pilot and “it was just beautiful.”

'HAWKEYE' TO DEBUT IN NOVEMBER: Hawkeye will be the next Avenger to have his own series debut on Disney+. According to EW, the series, centered around Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton character and a young female archer played by Hailee Steinfeld will debut on November 24th.