Industry News: Andrea Constand, The Guilty, Paul Schrader and More!

ANDREA CONSTAND SPEAKS ON BILL COSBY: In her first interview since the sexual assault ruling against Bill Cosby was overturned, accuser Andrea Constand tells NBC she considers him a “sexually violent predator” with “zero remorse.” The decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn Cosby’s conviction left Constand “shocked” and “disappointed.”

TRAILER FOR THE GUILTY DROPS: Netflix’s Antoine Fuqua pic The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, has introduced the first trailer. The film takes place over a single morning in a 911 call center. Ethan Hawke and Peter Sarsgaard also star.

PAUL SCHRADER SNAGS LIFETIME HONOR: The 17th Annual Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Paul Schrader for his life’s work, including the screenplays for Raging Bull and Taxi Driver, and the films he directed, including American Gigilo. “I am pleased to be honored by a very hip film festival in the beautiful city of Zurich,” said Schrader. “I have many fond memories and friends there, and am appreciative that this honor will allow me to visit those”.

ZERO: The Venice International Film Festival reveals that they have had zero COVID-19 infections so far, making a comeback to in-person events—if managed well—looking increasingly possible. Tickets issues: 23,713 so far this year vs. 13,162 for 2020 and 28,741 in 2019.