Industry News: Armie Hammer, Jon Hamm, Alec Baldwin + More!

'HOUSE OF HAMMER' TRAILER DROPS: The House of Hammer trailer dropped Wednesday (August 10th), and the preview shows two of Armie Hammer’s accusers discussing their experiences with the Social Network star. Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison both appear in the clip, in which they describe being wooed by the actor before he opened up about his “mad” sexual desires. House of Hammer premieres Sept. 2nd on Discovery+.

WARNER BROS. MOVIES NO LONGER GAURANTEED TO STREAM ON HBO MAX: Vulture reports that Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis.”

JON HAMM JOINS 'THE MORNING SHOW': Jon Hamm is joining The Morning Show. Apple TV+ announced Wednesday (Aug. 10th) that the Mad Men star will play Paul Marks, “a corporate titan” in the drama’s forthcoming third season, which will begin filming later this month.

ALEC BALDWIN JOINS SPY THRILLER: Alec Baldwin has booked his next movie gig. Deadline announced Wednesday (August 10th) that the actor joins Olga Kurylenko for the spy action thriller Chief of Station. In the film, Baldwin plays a former CIA Station Chief who is forced back into the espionage world after learning that the death of his wife was not an accident.