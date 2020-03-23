Industry News: Arthouse, Disney, Spider-Man and More!

PRPhotos.com

ARTHOUSE COMPANIES TWEAK RELEASE SLATE: As theaters shut their doors and studio films postpone releases, indie and arthouse productions are making changes too. Mangurama/Abramorama‘s Dosed, set to national March 27, will instead be released digitally with 10% going to disaster relief; Vertical Entertainment‘s drama Human Capital is also going digital with a plan to release in theaters later; Lightyear Entertainment family drama The Etruscan Smile starring Brian Cox, set for theaters Friday, will be released on BluRay June 16; Focus Features is dropping Emma digitally, along with Never Rarely Sometimes Always; A24‘s First Cow will be released later in the year.

DISNEY TO RELEASE ONWARD DIGITALLY SOON: With theaters shuttered around the world, Disney released onward at home on Friday. The Disney/Pixar film, Onward, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, was made available to buy digitally via Movies Anywhere for $19.99 starting at 5 p.m. P.T. “While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audinces to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae said in a statement.

SPIDER-MAN STAR OFFERS VOICE MEMOS TO KIDS: New Girl star Jake Johnson, who voiced Peter B. Parker in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is offering families stuck at home a free voice message to cheer kids up. He shared the offer on Instagram.

NOGGIN LAUNCHES ON APPLE TV: Nick Jr.‘s interactive learning subscription service for preschoolers, Noggin, is now available on Apple TV. Nick Jr. content like Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and the Monster Machines and The Wonder Pets! is included.