Industry News: Avatar, GLAAD, Letitia Wright and More!

AVATAR RECLAIMS CROWN: James Cameron’s 2009 Avatar has retaken its crown from Avengers: Endgame thanks to China’s re-release on March 12th. As new films have been scant due to the pandemic, box offices around the world are re-releasing old films. Cameron and Jon Landau jumped at the opportunity to re-release it, they tell The Hollywood Reporter. “In a post-2020 era, there remains a huge desire for the general public to see movies on the big screen,” Landau says. Now, Avatar’s box office haul is $2.814 billion, ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s $2.797 billion.

GLAAD AWARDS SET: GLAAD has assembled an all-star lineup for the virtual ceremony of the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8th. Hosted by Niecy Nash, the ceremony will include appearances by Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery), Molly Bernard (Younger, Milkwater), Matt Bomer (The Sinner, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House), Bob The Drag Queen (We’re Here), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Laverne Cox (Disclosure, Promising Young Woman), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Mackenzie Davis (Happiest Season), Robin de Jesús (The Boys In The Band, Tick, Tick…Boom!), Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf U), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria), Clea DuVall (Happiest Season), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood, The Boys in the Band), DJ “Shangela” Pierce (We’re Here), Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara (We’re Here), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Bretman Rock (MTV Following: Bretman Rock), JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, and the cast of the HBO Max series Veneno.

LETITIA WRIGHT, JOSH O’CONNOR BOARD PROVISION: Letitia Wright, the BAFTA-winning star of Black Panther and Steve McQueen's Small Axe film Mangrove, and Josh O'Connor, the God's Own Country breakout who recently landed a Golden Globe for his much-lauded portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown, are to star in the upcoming Irish indie film Provision, The Hollywood Reporter writes. The film will follow the story of a young African woman fleeing persecution, who spends two years in Ireland’s asylum system.

YOUTUBE SHORTS LAUNCHES IN U.S.: YouTube Shorts has launched in the U.S., in what many are seeing as a response to TikTok. Shorts bowed last year in India, where it has seen great success, with creators racking up 6.5 billion daily views across the world.