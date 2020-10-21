Industry News: Away, Dominic West, Everybody Loves Raymond and More!

PRPhotos.com

AWAY IS CANCELED: Netflix has canceled Away after just one season, six weeks after the show was released. The show stars Hilary Swank as astronaut Emma Green, who leads the first crewed expedition to Mars. Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman also star. Netflix also recently canceled GLOW, Teenage Bounty Hunters and I Am Not Okay With This.

DOMINIC WEST SET TO PLAY PRINCE CHARLES: Dominic West is in final talks to be cast as Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown. He would star opposite Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown will take place in the 1990s and early 2000s. Season 4 bows November 15th.

EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND SETS FUNDRAISER: Creator Phil Rosenthal says that there could never be a true reboot of Everybody Loves Raymond without the presence of Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, who played Raymond and Robert’s parents. But Ray Romano (who played Ray Barone), Patricia Heaton (Debra Barone), Brad Garrett (Robert Barone), Rosenthal's wife Monica Horan (Amy Barone) and more cast members are revisiting their characters for a 90-minute reunion set to benefit the International Myeloma Foundation's Annual Comedy Celebration. The reading will stream on October 23rdvia IMF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

ACORN TV SETS PD JAMES ADAPTATION: AMC streamer Acorn TV and Viacom CBS‘s UK counterpart Channel 5 are teaming up on an adaptation of PD James‘ best-selling Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries novels. New Pictures snagged the rights and will produce a six-part series comprised of three, two-part stories. Bertie Carvel will play the detective.