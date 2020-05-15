Industry News: BBC, Dakota Johnson, Mulan and More!

PRPhotos.com

BBC TO RESUME FILING IN JUNE: BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore says that filming will be resumed on Top Gear and EastEnders next month after the widespread shutdown amid coronavirus. Moore said: “How we make shows will continue to evolve in the months ahead as lockdown restrictions are eased and government advice develops. But we all want the whole industry to safely return to production. Our shared goal is to find new ways of working to help fire up the engines of British TV production – safely and sensibly.”

DAKOTA JOHNSON IN TALKS TO JOIN DON’T WORRY: Olivia Wilde is directing psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling, and Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star alongside Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine.

BLOCKBUSTERS POST-COVID: How will movies like Tenet and Mulan, set to be released this summer, make money when theaters are forced to keep millions of seats empty amid COVID-19 considerations? “Even at reduced capacity because of social distancing, there would will be plenty of seats for the summer release schedule the way it is mapped out now,” says Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, who is prepping for The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which is set to debut August 7 following Tenet on July 17 and Disney's big-budget Mulan on July 24. “I'm happy to max out at any capacity we have to abide by,” adds Ted Mundorff, who was recently named president and COO of Arclight Cinemas after running Landmark. “It means people want to come back to the movies. And 50 percent would be a very healthy crowd.”

NOBEL PRIZE SERIES SET: The Oscar-winning director Orlando Von Einsiedel is set to launch a YouTube series celebrating the Nobel Peace Prize. The Oscar-winner is partnering with NatGeo to launch the series of short films. Five will debut on NatGeo’s YouTube channel on May 20th.