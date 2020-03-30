Industry News: BBC, Sony, NBC and More!

PRPhotos.com

BBC, NETFLIX MAKE $600K DONATION TO CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND: The BBC has promised to donate $612,000 to the COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund. Netflix pledged about $1.2 million to the same cause. BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “Freelancers are the lifeblood of our industry, keeping our shows creatively brilliant for all audiences. At times like these it is critical we stand by them. We are proud to contribute to The Film and TV Charity, to support our industry’s freelance community during these unprecedented times.”

SONY OUTLINES CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Sony Corp. is outlining the impact of coronavirus on its business units. In a statement, Sony said it is “striving to answer the needs of society and its customers to the best of its ability, and to minimize the impact of the virus on its business.” Sony said: “shutdowns of movie theaters around the world and various restrictions on people's movement” have led “termination of theatrical runs and delays in release dates,” adding that it has suspended “all of its film and television production, resulting in future changes in theatrical release dates for some titles.” Regarding music, Sony said: “delays in new music releases, interruptions in supply chains for CDs and other physical music media, and a decrease in music licensing resulting from both lower advertising activity and delays in production for motion pictures and television productions.” Gaming, meanwhile, was not affected.

NBC DEBUTS PSA CAMPAIGN: NBC’s Today show unveiled a new NBC PSA The More You Know, featuring Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen and others on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The dozen + spots will roll out over the next few weeks.

CHINA CLOSES THEATERS AGAIN: China is re-closing all of its cinemas nationwide as it continues to battle coronavirus, Deadline reports. This comes as bad news for the industry, which hoped that the slow re-opening of theaters would continue. Last weekend, 500 were opened again, with the hope of others following suit.