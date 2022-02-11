Industry News: Beauty and the Beast, Better Call Saul, Issa Rae + More!

Getty Images

DISNEY+ SCRAPS 'BEAUTY AND THE BEAST' PREQUEL: Disney+ has pulled the plug on it’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series. According to Deadline , the eight-episode musical was scrapped for creative reasons and delays with the scripts and original music. The live-action series would have followed Luke Evans’ Gaston and Josh Gad’s LeFou years before the events of the 2017 film.

'BETTER CALL SAUL'S' FINAL SEASON TO DEBUT IN APRIL: Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season will air in two parts on AMC and AMC+. The first seven episodes will launch on April 18th with a two-episode season premiere and the final six shows will kick off on July 11th.

ISSA RAE TO RECIEVE VISIONARY AWARD: Deadline reports that Issa Rae, the co-creator, co-writer, and star of the HBO television series Insecure, will be this year’s recipient of the Producers Guild’s Visionary Award, which honors those “who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.” It will be presented to her at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19th.

B.J. NOVAK'S DIRECTORIAL DEBUT TO PREMIERE IN JULY: According to Deadline, B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut, Vengeance, will premiere on Friday, July 29. The Office alum direct and wrote the Blumhouse production about a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. The cast includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron.