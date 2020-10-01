Industry News: Belushi, Young Rock, Broadcast and More!

PRPhotos.com

BELUSHI TRAILER DROPS: Showtime has unveiled a first look at RJ Cutler’s feature documentary Belushi, about Saturday Night Live icon John Belushi. There will be old and new interviews with friends and co-stars, including Dan Akroyd, Lorne Michaels, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman, Penny Marshall and Carrie Fisher; and letters to his wife, Judy. He died of an overdose at age 33 in 1982.

YOUNG ROCK CAST: Dwayne Johnson’s NBC comedy series Young Rock, which is inspired by his life, has been cast. Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan are developing the project. Johnson will appear as himself, and Bradley Constant will portray Johnson at age 15, with Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu playing him from the ages of 18 to 20.

BROADCAST RATINGS SLUMP: The first week of the 2020-21 TV season featured fewer shows and viewers. Per The Hollywood Reporter: “The big four English-language networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) ran only 57 hours of ‘original’ primetime programming for the week, and that includes five hours of acquired shows that had already debuted on other outlets in the United States. That's down from 72 hours for premiere week last year, a decrease of 21 percent (28 percent if the five acquired hours are excluded).”

ZENDAYA IN TALKS TO PLAY RONNIE SPECTOR: Zendaya may take on the role of Ronnie Spector in a biopic from A24 on the Ronettes, according to reports. The made history earlier this month as the youngest person to win an Emmy as lead actress in a drama series for her role in HBO’s Euphoria.