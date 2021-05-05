Industry News: Ben Kingsley, Megan Fox, Tribeca and More!

PRPhotos.com

FIRST LOOK AT BEN KINGSLEY AS DALI: Ben Kingsley stars as Salvador Dali in Mary Harron’s Daliland. The film has wrapped filming, and fans are getting a look at the biopic, which shows the marriage between the surrealist painter and his wife Gala. Barbara Sukowa stars as his wife, and Christopher Briney appears as his assistant, James. Rupert Graves, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse and Mark McKenna also star.

SCREEN MEDIA SNAGS MEGAN FOX FILM: Screen Media has grabbed the rights to Millennium Media’s suspense film Till Death starring Megan Fox and Callan Mulvey. S.K. Dale directs. “Megan’s gritty performance will leave you on the edge of your seat right up until the very end,” said Screen Media in a statement. The film is set to hit theaters this summer.

TRIBECA TO INCLUDE PODCASTS: The 2021 Tribeca Festival is revealing its first-ever podcasts program. The annual festival has created an official selection of pods, including fiction and non-fiction stories. Highlights include a talk between Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jason Reitman (Juno, Up in the Air, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Abumrad, a preview of Apple TV+'s new Siegfried & Roy podcast, and a talk between the hosts of San Quentin State Prison-created and -produced podcast Ear Hustle and previews of new podcasts Hot White Heist and Red Frontier. “The past few years have seen an explosion in the popularity of podcasts, making this the perfect time to introduce our inaugural Tribeca Podcast Program,” said Tribeca Festival co-founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal. “We look forward to welcoming the creative forces behind this year’s most anticipated new programs.” The 2021 Tribeca Festival is set to run from June 9-20 in New York.

ELIZABETH OLSEN TO STAR IN LIMITED SERIES: Elizabeth Olsen is boarding HBO Max’s Love and Death. The series will tell the story of a notorious murder in Texas in 1980. David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman and director Lesli Linka Glatter are set to produce. "This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence," said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey. "We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per [Saari] and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."