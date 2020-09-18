Industry News: BET, Jaden Smith, Gangs of London and More!

PRPhotos.com

BET LAUNCHES NATIONAL BLACK VOTER DAY: BET and the National Urban League are teaming up with more than 40 organizations and political, entertainment and media stars, including Stacey Abrams, Soledad O'Brien and Tina Knowles-Lawson on National Black Voter Day. The Day takes place September 18th, and will feature PSAs across all BET partner platforms, including MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central and media partners including The Root, The Skimm, Entertainment Tonight, Bounce and Black Enterprise. “BET continues to demystify the process of voting for Black citizens in a COVID-19 world, and #ReclaimYourVote will break down the necessary steps to make our voices heard. From securing and checking your voter registration, to making a plan for how to vote, to gathering your friends and family to vote with you, #ReclaimYourVote is committed to ensuring every step of the process is clear and accessible for Black voters,” BET chief social impact and communications officer Jeanine Liburd said in a statement. “Our partnership with the National Urban League and the expansive group of impact partners will combine as one mighty voice this September 18th on National Black Voter Day and beyond.”

JADEN SMITH’S NEW SNAPCHAT SHOW DEETS: Jaden Smith is hosting The Solution Committee, on Snapchat. The unscripted series will tap activists and his celeb pals in a bid to explore how social and racial justice can be effected—and encouraging viewers to vote. The show bows September 21, the day before National Voter Registration Day. His parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, are producing.

GANGS OF LONDON TRAILER DROPS: AMC has unveiled the first trailer for AMC’s Gangs of London, starring Joe Cole, Colm Meany, Michelle Fairley and Paapa Essiedu. The show dissects the power dynamics between London’s array of gangs. Gangs of London, which has been renewed for a second season, is set to start streaming on AMC+ starting Oct. 1.

TOWNS SUE STREAMERS: Several cash-strapped towns are suing major streamers, including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, arguing they need to share revenue to make up for utility use, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reno, Nevada; New Boston, Texas; and Fishers, Indiana are among the towns suing this month alone.