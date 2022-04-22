Industry News: Bill Murray, Robert Morse, VMAs + More!

FILM HALTED FOR COMPLAINT ABOUT BILL MURRAY: Deadline reports that production has been suspended on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal, due to a complaint made against Bill Murray for inappropriate behavior. It is unknown at this time if the Lost In Translation star will continue his involvement with he project. Insiders told the outlet that Ansari and co-star Seth Rogen were not a part of the complaint.

ROBERT MORSE DEAD AT 90: Robert Morse, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying died Wednesday (April 20th) at the age of 90. The Mad Men alum’s death was announced on Twitter Thursday (April 21st) morning by Larry Karaszewski, a writer, producer and VP on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

VMA's HEAD BACK TO JERSEY: The VMA’s are heading back to New Jersey. MTV announced Thursday (April 21st) that the 2022 Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 28th from New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The awards show was last broadcast from the Garden State in 2019.

'TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE' TO PREMIERE ON HBO IN MAY: HBO announced Thursday (April 20th) that the six-episode series, The Time Traveler's Wife, will debut Sunday, May 15th. The drama tells the story of Clare Abshire, played by Rose Leslie, Henry DeTamble, portrayed by Theo James and “a marriage with a problem. . .time travel.”