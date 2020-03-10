Industry News: Black Widow, Slay the Dragon, Max Von Sydow and More!

PRPhotos.com

BLACK WIDOW TRAILER RELEASED: Marvel Studios is sharing a final trailer for Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson. The Cate Shortland-directed film is set to drop May 1, and takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.

SLAY THE DRAGON RELEASE DELAYED: Magnolia Pictures is delaying the release of Slay the Dragon by a month amid coronavirus concerns. The documentary on gerrymandering will now drop April 3 instead of March 13 and will be released on VOD and digital platforms, instead of theaters as originally planned.

MAX VON SYDOW DIES: The star of The Exorcist and The Seventh Seal has died at age 90. Max von Sydow’s 65-year career spanned genres, from arthouse to blockbuster to TV. Most recently, he popped up as Lor San Tekka on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Three-Eyed Raven in Game Of Thrones and voiced a character on The Simpsons. “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, on March 8, 2020,” a statement from his widow Catherine von Sydow read, sent via the actor’s international reps who confirmed to Deadline that he passed away on Sunday, March 8. Von Sydow has four sons who survive him as well.

COLIN FIRTH GROWS RAINDOG FILMS: Raindog Films, the U.K. production company co-founded by Colin Firth and music vet Ged Doherty is now moving into TV, music and documentaries after snagging an investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund.