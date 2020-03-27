Industry News: #blackAF, Call of the Wild, TV and More!

PRPhotos.com

TRAILER FOR #blackAF DROPS: Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones are putting a new spin on parenting in Netflix’s forthcoming #blackAF. The trailer dropped Thursday, and the story is inspired by Barris’ unusual and honest approach to parenting, race and culture.

CALL OF THE WILD TO RELEASE EARLY: With U.S. theaters closed because of coronavirus, Disney is releasing Harrison Ford’s Call of the Wild early digitally. Call of the Wild will drop March 27th. Other movies releasing early include Downhill, starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Onward.

SMALL-TIME ACTOR BUSTED FOR FAKE CORONAVIRUS CURE: FBI agents arrested a small-time Southern California actor for claiming he invented a cure for coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 53, was charged with attempted wire fraud. Middlebrook has appeared in bit parts in Iron Man 3, Thor and Money Ball.

AMERICA PLUGS IN: With the coronavirus pandemic keeping millions of people at home, they are increasingly tuning in to TV. Kids and teens are watching the most, according to Nielsen stats. The biggest boosts have been for HBO, which has seen a 40% rise in viewership month-over-month, and news channels like Fox News up 77% and MSNBC up 38%.