Industry News: Bobby Flay, Steve Carell, Riverdale + More!

BOBBY FLAY LEAVING FOOD NETWORK: Variety is reporting that celebrity chef Bobby Flay is set to leave Food Network after 27 years. Sources tell the outlet that he walked away after talks on a new contract broke down. His current contract is set to expire at the end of this year, at which time Flay will exit.

STEVE CARELL SET TO STAR IN FX DRAMA FROM 'THE AMERICANS' CREATORS: Steve Carell is set to star in and executive produce The Patient, a half-hour limited series for FX. Deadline reports that the psychological thriller, created by the duo behind The Americans, centers around a psychotherapist (Carell) who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges.

'NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE' TO FEATURE SPANISH LANGUAGE COUNTDOWN: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will feature the show’s first Spanish Language countdown. According to Deadline, the festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced closer to show night.

DISNEY+ DEVELOPING 'WANDAVISION' SPINOFF: Variety reports that Kathryn Hahn could return as Agatha Harkness in a WandaVision spinoff for Disney+. The series is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. In WandaVision, Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it was revealed she was Agatha, an extremely powerful, centuries-old witch.

SABRINA TO APPEAR IN 'RIVERDALE': Sabrina will be popping up in Riverdale next season. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka revealed that she will be crossing over during the CW show’s upcoming sixth season, which will debut in November. The actress teased on Instagram, “From Greendale to Riverdale. See u in Season 6.”