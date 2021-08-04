Industry News: Bridgerton, Awkwafina, Crimes of the Future and More!

PRPhotos.com

TAPING RESUMED FOR BRIDGERTON: Season 2 of the Netflix megahit Bridgerton is underway again after being shut down over cast or crew members (no official word on who it was) testing positive for COVID. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Variety: “We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it. Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great.”

AWKWAFINA TO HOST PEN GALA: Awkwafina is set to host the PEN America Literary Gala on October 5th, which will honor Bob Iger and Henry Louis Gates Jr, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jodie Foster presenting. “Across her career, Awkwafina has showcased how great performances can entertain us, enlighten us, connect us — and make us laugh,” said PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel. “Awkwafina is unapologetic, smashing through barriers in the entertainment business and setting a new course for representation in popular culture. She’s a leader in the industry, and we’re excited to bring her to our stage this fall to celebrate the freedom to speak and the freedom to write.” The gala is currently scheduled to be in-person.

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE ROLLS: Filming is underway in Athens, Greece, for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Scott Speedman. “As we begin filming Crimes Of The Future, just two days into this new adventure with David Cronenberg, it feels like we’ve entered a story he collaborated on with Samuel Beckett and William Burroughs, if that were possible,” said Mortensen. “We are being pulled into a world that is not quite like this or any other, and yet is one that feels strangely familiar, immediate and quite credible. I can’t wait to see where we end up.”

GRETA THUNBERG IN FOR EDINBURGH TV FESTIVAL: Writer and actor London Hughes, activist Greta Thuberg and writer Jo Nesbo have all agreed to take part in the Edinburgh TV Festival this year. Steve Coogan will host.