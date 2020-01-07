Industry News: British Invasion, The Offenders, Saved by the Bell and More!

PRPhotos.com

BRITS RULE GOLDEN GLOBES: The U.K. is pretty excited about the Golden Globes. British talent grabbed an estimated 40% of the awards, including multiple wins for Sam Mendes‘ WWI movie 1917, TV series Succession and Fleabag, and Taron Egerton, for his work in Rocketman. “An incredible night for the hugely talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge and BBC Comedy’s hit series Fleabag on the global stage at the Golden Globes, alongside Renee Zellweger‘s star turn in BBC Films’ Judy,” said BBC’s head of content Charlotte Moore.

AMAZON, BBC TEAM UP ON THE OFFENDERS: Amazon and the BBC have joined forces on a new British comedy series The Offenders, hailing from Stephen Merchant, of The Office and Fighting With My Family fame. The six-part series will follow seven strangers from different backgrounds forced to work together to complete a community service sentence. “The Offenders is a long-standing passion project for me. My parents used to work in the Community Service world and I was always intrigued that the many and varied people they dealt with only had one thing in common: they’d committed a crime,” said Merchant, who directs and will also star in the series.

SAVED BY THE BELL SEQUEL FINDS STAR: The transgender Champions breakout Josie Totah has joined the Saved by the Bell reboot, also featuring original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. The series is expected to drop this year on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streamer Peacock. Totah will star as Lexi, a beautiful cheerleader who is admired and feared. Peacock will also feature a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail.

FX ON HULU: It’s happening. FX on Hulu made its official bow Sunday night in a spot during the Golden Globes live broadcast on NBC. FX unveiled the first trailer featuring the partnership toward the end of the show, highlighting shows that will begin to stream on Hulu, including the Cate Blanchett-led Mrs. America, Alex Garland‘s Devs, A Teacher and the Jeff Bridges-starring The Old Man. FX on Hulu drops in March.