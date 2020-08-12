Industry News: Bryan Cranston, Fiori, Zac Efron and More!

PRPhotos.com

BRYAN CRANSTON TALKS COVID, BREAKING BAD: Bryan Cranston visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, and discussed the idea that Walter White from Breaking Bad actually survived his injuries and took on a new identity: Hal from Malcolm in the Middle. He joked: "I am not at liberty to disclose that kind of information without security clearances. I think it's fun. I don't know. Walter White is definitely — he's dead." Cranston also opened up about his experience having COVID-19 with his wife. "They came out with it right away, and I thought that's great. There's no need for another celebrity to say, 'I got it too,'" he told Fallon. "We were very lucky. So many people are suffering desperately from this. My wife and I had a week of extreme exhaustion and some body aches, a little dry cough. And then it was gone."

FIORI, RUN COMPLETE VENICE: The Venice Film Festival has fleshed out its lineup for the 77th digital edition with Luca Guadagnino’s short Fiori, Fiori, Fiori! and Run Hide Fight, a film about a high school massacre. The event runs September 2-12th. Venice's artistic director Alberto Barbera described the films as “two irreducibly different models of filmmaking, which are the expression, however, of an identical and compelling creative energy.”

ZAC EFRON TO STAR IN 3 MEN AND A BABY REMAKE: Zac Efron has boarded a remake of Three Men and a Baby, a remake of the 1987 comedy being produced for Disney+. Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson starred in the original, which chronicled their woes as bachelors caring for, and then falling for, a baby.

DC HIT BY MASS LAYOFFS: Most of the staff at the streaming service DC Universe has been laid off, as have publishing executives and editor-in-chief Bob Harras. Around one-third of DC’s editorial team has been let go, according to The Hollywood Reporter. These layoffs stem from WarnerMedia layoffs. DC is home to live-action series such as Doom Patrol, Titans and Stargirl, as well as animated offerings including Young Justice and Harley Quinn.