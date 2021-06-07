Industry News: Cannes, Time’s Up, Keanu Reeves and More!

PRPhotos.com

U.S. VISITORS CAN AVOID QUARANTINE IN CANNES: France is set to introduce new measures Wednesday, June 9th, that will allow U.S. and U.K. visitors to France to immediately travel freely, if they can prove they have been vaccinated. Otherwise, self-isolation and quarantine is necessary for 10 days.

TIME’S UP CALLS FOR TV TO STEP UP: Time’s Up, a nonprofit that stemmed from #MeToo and the backlash against Harvey Weinstein, there is a call for the TV industry to address the “gray space” between a complaint of misconduct being made, and that complaint being made public. Chair Heather Rabbatts told Deadline: “Productions come today and they’re gone tomorrow. Everybody’s employed just on that production. So you no longer have an employment relationship. You don’t have a commissioning relationship. We need to think about what we can do in that space, because who has the responsibility?”

DONNIE YEN JOINS KEANU REEVES IN JOHN WICK 4: Donnie Yen is joining Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4. Chad Stahelski is directing. “We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise,” said Stahelski. “I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role.”

SUSAN SARANDON, GEENA DAVIS SET FOR THELMA & LOUISE EVENT: Thirty years after Thelma & Louise bowed, Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis are reuniting to celebrate the occasion at a special drive-in event. It will be held June 18th in partnership between MGM and Cinespia’s Drive-In at The Greek in Los Angeles, and will benefit the LA Regional Food Bank and The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.