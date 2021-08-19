Industry News: Captain America 4, Fast And Furious 10, Jeopardy! + More!

PRPhotos.com

ANTHONY MACKIE TO STAR IN CAPTAIN AMERICA 4: Anthony Mackie is set to star in Captain America 4. TVLine reports that the MCU will continue the story of Sam Wilson’s superhero journey, most recently chronicled by the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. No word yet if his Disney+ costars Sebastian Stan or Emily VanCamp will be joining him on the big screen.

NETFLIX SHORT ON 'GRACE AND FRANKIE' EPISODES: Netflix has released the first four episodes of the seventh season of Grace and Frankie. Newsweek reports that production difficulties delayed production on the final 12 episodes of the series, meaning that the rest of the final season will drop some time in 2022.

FAST AND FURIOUS 10 TO DROP IN 2023: Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters in 2023. According to UPI, director Justin Lin and franchise leads Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel are set to return. F10 will premiere on April 7th 2023.

PHOEBE DYNEVOR MAY EXIT BRIDGERTON AFTER SEASON 2: Phoebe Dynevor may leave Bridgerton after Season 2. Neither Dynevor nor the show has made any official announcement yet, but Elite Daily reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 17, Dynevor revealed she’d signed a deal with Amazon to executive produce and star in the upcoming series, Exciting Times. Between that project and the co-star Rege-Jean Page’s exit from Bridgerton, it looks like Daphne Bridgerton may no longer have a place on Season 3 of the hit Netflix show.

NEW JEOPARDY! HOST UNDER FIRE: The Ringer reviewed of all 41 episodes of Mike Richards’ podcast, The Randumb Show, which he hosted from 2013 to 2014 and discovered he repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies. The new Jeopardy! host also used slurs when mocking his co-host for being short. According to the outlet, when they asked Sony and Richards’s agent about The Randumb Show, the audio of every episode was pulled down and the podcast’s hosting site, mrichtv.podbean.com, was deleted. Richards subsequently issued a statement to The Ringer saying that he is “deeply sorry” for his comments and admitted that they were “not acceptable.” He added, “My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.”