Industry News: Captain Marvel 2, NBC, Matt Damon and More!

CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 IN THE WORKS: A sequel to Marvel’s billion-dollar Captain Marvel is in the works, per The Hollywood Reporter. Megan McDonnell, staff writer on Marvel’s WandaVision, is penning the script. Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson starred in the original. Sources claim that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return to direct, but are in talks on other Disney+ series. Marvel is hoping to get a woman on board to direct Captain Marvel 2.

COMCAST TO LAUNCH NBC SKY WORLD NEWS: Comcast is set to tap into NBC and British Sky’s news resources to launch an international news channel that will compete with CNN International and BBC World News. Dubbed NBC Sky World News, it will go live this summer.

MATT DAMON RE-TEAMS WITH JAMES MANGOLD: Following their Best Picture Oscar nomination for Ford v Ferrari, Matt Damon and James Mangold are teaming up on a new film. Damon will adapt the 2017 Don Winslow bestseller The Force, and Mangold will direct. The story follows Denny Malone (Damon), an NYPD detective who runs a crime fighting squad, but bends the law and eventually can’t always tell the difference between good and evil.

JODIE WHITTAKER STICKS TO DOCTOR WHO: EW reports that Jodie Whittaker will remain in her role as Doctor Who on the BBC. Her first season drew some criticism for what some fans saw as an overly political nature, but she says she doesn’t focus on the bad buzz. “I’ve seen loads of fan art, which I always love,” she says. “But it’s never been that great for me to immerse myself in noise that you can’t control, good or bad. I think both are a rabbit hole that you shouldn’t necessarily go down. We know that we work really hard for the show to be the best it can be in this moment. Once it’s out in the ether, how people feel, in a way, is kind of irrelevant.” The length of time an actor spends playing Doctor Who has varied over the show’s 56-year history, but she confirms that she’s in for at least one more season.