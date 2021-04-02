Industry News: CBS, Lux Vide< Hulu and More!

PRPhotos.com

CBS TO HOST DAYTIME EMMYS FOR TWO YEARS: CBS has signed a deal with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to air the Daytime Emmys for two years. CBS is also set to televise the Primetime Emmys this year. The Daytime Emmys will bow this year on June 25th.

LUX VIDE TACKLES THE RISING: Following Medici: Masters of Florence and Leonardo, Lux Vide is set to produce The Rising, a historical drama focused on the “human, secular story” of Jesus Christ. Medici’s Jan Michelini is attached to direct.

HULU ENTERS BRANDED SPACE: Hulu’s upcoming reality competition series Exposure will have up-and-coming photographers participating in weekly skill challenges; but it will also bring the streamer into the branded entertainment space. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media are producing. "There is a longstanding question about the ‘future’ of branded entertainment, but that future is here with most brands already having a substantive share of voice. Brands must be creating entertainment, not just content, that highlights diversity, inclusivity and supports culture, and do so where it counts, on the most widely watched marketing stage of the 21st century – Streaming TV,” Liz Levy, Hulu's vp of branded entertainment, tells The Hollywood Reporter. “At Hulu, we recognize that it is imperative for publishers and brand partners to work together to redefine how we reach audiences.” Exposure bows April 26th.

NETFLIX GRABS KNIVES OUT SEQUELS: Netflix is shelling out $450 million for the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3, follow-ups to the 2019 murder mystery. Director Rian Johnson will reunited with star Daniel Craig. TBD if they will land in theaters or just the streamer.