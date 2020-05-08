Industry News: CBS, Robert De Niro, Dwayne Johnson and More!

PRPhotos.com

CBS ALL ACCESS TO GET SUMMER REBOOT: CBS All Access will be rebooted this summer, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street analysts Thursday. New films will include more than 100 films from Paramount and shows from Nickelodeon and BET. Bakish also promised a “critical mass of live sports,” including exclusive streaming rights to women’s soccer and UAIFA matches. CBS is on-track to snag 16 million subscribers by the end of 2020.

ROBERT DE NIRO WANTS TO PLAY CUOMO: Robert De Niro dropped by The Late Show and shared his desire to play New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose response during the pandemic he admires. He tells Stephen Colbert: “He's doing what any president should do,” adding that he’d love to play him in any upcoming film about the pandemic.

DWAYNE LIVELY & EMILY BLUNT SIGN ON FOR BALL AND CHAIN: After partnering on The Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are teaming up for a new Netflix movie called Ball and Chain. The film is being billed as a superhero story meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

BLAKE LIVELY, SHAWN LEVY IN FOR DARK DAYS: Blake Lively and Shawn Levy are set to star in Netflix’s Dark Days at the Magna Carta, a post-apocalyptic thriller. Levy will also produce.