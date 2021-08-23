Industry News: Chloe Sevigny, Big Brother, Jessica Chastain and More!

PRPhotos.com

CHLOE SEVIGNY JOINS GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE: Chloe Sevigny has joined the cast of the Hulu limited series The Girl From Plainville, which stars Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan. Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus will co-write the series and serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

BIG BROTHER RECORDS 9 POSITIVE COVID TESTS: A COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to CBS’ Big Brother, registering 9 positive tests. Production on the show has not been impacted, Deadline reports.

JESSICA CHASTAIN’S THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, ZHANG XIMOU’S ONE SECOND IN: September’s San Sebastian Festival will welcome The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, into the competition. Meanwhile, One Second, from China’s Xhang Yimou, which was pulled from the 69th Berlin Film Festival, will open the festival. The Festival runs September 17-25th.

VIDCON NIXED: For the second year, VidCon has been canceled due to a rise in COVID-19. The 11th annual creator and fan convention was slated for October 22-24th in Anaheim, CA. The next VidCon is scheduled for June 22-25th, 2022. “We were so confident that we’d be able to put on the VidCon you know and love this October and could not wait to reconnect with all of you IRL,” VidCon general manager Jim Louderback said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and evolving health and safety mandates, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel VidCon this October. We just can’t risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors, and staff — and we want to ensure we provide everyone with the very best VidCon experience.”