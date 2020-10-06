Industry News: Cineworld, Witcher, Emily in Paris and More!

CINEWORLD CONFIRMS CLOSURES: Cineworld confirmed the suspension of its U.S. and U.K. operations beginning Thursday. In a statement released Monday, the group said: “In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cineworld confirms that it will be temporarily suspending operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the U.S. and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the U.K. from Thursday, 8 October 2020.” Studio films are holding back releases and major markets like NY and LA remain shuttered. This closure will impact 45,000 employees.

FIRST LOOK AT WITCHER: Netflix has dropped the first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the second season of The Witcher. The show is currently in production in the UK. “New armour, same witcher,” Netflix said in a tweet accompanying the stills. The season 2 logline is: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

EMILY IN PARIS BLASTED: The Emily in Paris rom-com starring Lily Collins is not popular in France. The Netflix hit created by Darren Star has been put on blast in the City of Lights on social media and the press. In a review for Premiere, critic Charles Martin wrote, “In Emily in Paris we learn that the French are ‘all bad’ (yes, yes), that they are lazy and never arrive at the office before the end of the morning, that they are flirtatious and not really attached to the concept of loyalty, that they are sexist and backward, and of course, that they have a questionable relationship with showering. Yes, no cliché is spared, not even the weakest.”

MURRAY SCHISGAL DIES AT 93: The Tony Award-nominated writer Murray Schisgal has died at age 93. He penned the Broadway play Luv, the hit Dustin Hoffman comedy Tootsie, and many others. His death was announced by his son Zach Schisgal; cause of death was not revealed. He is survived by Zach, daughter Jane Schisgal; a sister and four grandchildren. His wife died in 2017.