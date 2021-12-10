Industry News: Cobra Kai, Wednesday, Hawkeye + More!

Getty Images

COBRA KAI TRAILER DROPS: Netflix dropped the trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 on Thursday (Dec. 9th). The teaser shows Johnny and Daniel joining forces to train the members of their dojos while John Kreese brings Karate Kid III’s Silver in to help run Cobra Kai. The 10-episode series premieres on Friday, Dec. 31st.

CARLA GUGINO AND MARK HAMEL JOIN 'HOUSE OF USHER': Carla Gugino and Mark Hamill have joined the cast of Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher. TV Line reported that the series, initially ordered in October, is described as “an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy” that will serve as a “modern remix” of several Edgar Allan Poe works.

THORA BURCH EXITS 'WEDNESDAY': Deadline reports that Thora Burch has exited Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. Sources tell the outlet that the actress is dealing with a family illness. The actress reportedly had finished filming the bulk of her series regular role as Wednesday’s dorm mother, Tamara Novak. She will not be returning to the production.

INSTAGRAM BLOCKS FLORENCE PUGH FOR 'HAWKEYE' SPOILER: Florence Pugh got blocked from Instagram for posting a spoiler for this week’s episode of Hawkeye. The original post shows her reprising her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova with the caption, “…She’s here.” The actress said in her Instagram Story, “Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in. Beyond ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching.”