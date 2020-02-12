Industry News: Cole Sprouse, Ava DuVernay, “The Hunt” and more!

PRPhotos.com

‘UNDERCOVER’ FILM STARRING ZACHARY LEVI & COLE SPROUSE ANNOUNCED: Shazam actor Zachary Levi officially announced a new film project with Lionsgate called Undercover, costarring star Cole Sprouse. The film is a music-driven family comedy set to begin in April.

AVA DUVERNEY TO DIRECT NIPSEY HUSSLE DOCUMENTARY: Oscar nominated director Ava DuVernay is set to direct a feature-length documentary on the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose rap legacy has lived on after his recent death. The documentary has found a home at Netflix, after an intense bidding war.

‘THE HUNT’ PRODUCER SPEAKS OUT AFTER CONTROVERSY: Aftr cancelling the initial release, the film The Hunt is ready to be unveiled. The film, a satiric thriller that follows a group of liberal elitests who hunt and kill ‘red state’ conservatives for sport, has received backlash; Damon Lindelof, producer of the film, argues that it is “…not a dangerous movie”.

‘NANNY MCPHEE’ STAR RAPHAEL COLMAN DIES AT AGE 25: Raphael Colman, the actor who was best known for playing Eric Brown in the comedy Nanny McPhee, has died at the age of 25. While it is not clear what the cause is, his mother is quoted as saying “He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all”. Colman became a climate change activist after his acting career as a child.

STAR OF ‘NIGHT COURT’ PAULA KELLY DIES: Paula Kelly, who has starred in such shows as Night Court and The Women of Brewster Place, has died at the age of 77. She died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and a celebration of her life will be held at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles.