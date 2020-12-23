Industry News: Coming 2 America, The Little Things, MGM and More!

PRPhotos.com

COMING 2 AMERICA TRAILER DROPS: After a long wait, fans are getting a taste of what’s to come in Coming 2 America’s sequel. 32 years after we met Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in their iconic Coming 2 America roles, they are reuniting, with Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, Rick Ross, Wesley Snipes, Shari Headley, Paul Bates, John Amos, and James Earl Jones joining the fun. Coming 2 America arrives March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video; for now, check out the trailer.

THE LITTLE THINGS TRAILER DROPS: A trailer for John Lee Hancock‘s The Little Things, starring Denzel Washington as a sheriff sent to L.A. to gather evidence, and Rami Malek and Jim Baxter as his partners, has dropped. The trio find themselves on the hunt for a killer, with Jared Leto playing the prime suspect. The film is out January 29th in theaters and on HBO Max.

MGM MAY SELL: MGM is looking to sell and has tapped investment banks to put out feelers. The Wall Street Journal reports that the market value could be around $5.5 billion. Several years ago, MGM held talks with Apple for a range of options, including a streaming deal or a full-out acquisition.

EXORCIST SEQUEL IN THE WORKS: Halloween filmmaker David Gordon Green is in talks to direct a sequel to The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions. The 1973 film was the highest grossing R-rate film of all time until 2017’s It.