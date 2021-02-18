Industry News: Dance Moms, Cruella, Ian McKellen and More!

PRPhotos.com

DANCE MOMS’ KEVIN COSCULLUELA ARRESTED: Kevin Cosculluela, a 25-year-old dance instructor who was featured on Dance Moms, has been arrested for allegedly abusing two underage students. E! News reveals that per court records, he was arrested on January 12th in Orange County, Florida, and pleaded not guilty. One alleged victim was 16 and the other was 17; he is accused of forcing one to perform oral sex on him and soliciting nude photos from both.

CRUELLA TRAILER DROPS: Fans are getting their first look at Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney‘s live-action prequel of the 101 Dalmatians villain. The film is set in the 1970s and aims to show what her life was like before she began terrorizing puppies. The film will drop May 28th.

IAN MCKELLEN AND JULIE WATERS PRESSURE UK ON VISAS: The Brexit visa crisis is preventing British film and TV employees from working in the EU without costly papers, is putting multiple shoots in danger. The Production Guild in the UK and prominent actors, including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Julie Waters, are begging for a reprieve. “Before, we were able to travel to Europe visa-free. Now we have to pay hundreds of pounds, fill in form after form, and spend weeks waiting for approval – just so we can do our jobs,” they said in an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, organized by actors union Equity.

KEKE PALMER, DANIEL KALUUYA SIGN ON FOR JORDAN PEELE FILM: Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya have both signed onto join Jordan Peele‘s latest film. Details are being kept under wraps, but the film has a release date of July 22, 2022.