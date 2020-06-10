Industry News: Daniel Radcliffe, Bill & Ted, Spider-Man and More!

PRPhotos.com

DANIEL RADCLIFFE RESPONDS TO J.K. ROWLING: In an essay published by the Trevor Project, the Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe responded to a series of tweets that author J.K. Rowling shared. Rowling’s tweets were perceived by many to be transphobic. She wrote: "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth." Radcliffe said: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I." He added: "While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment."

BILL & TED ARE BACK: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reprise their roles as Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. in a trip through time in their phone booth. A trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music dropped Tuesday; the third film is set to drop August 21.

SPIDER-MAN PRODUCTION IN THE WORKS: Production has commenced on Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Last month, Sony said the movie was pushing back its release date from April 2022 to October 7, 2022. Details of the sequel are under wraps, though Shameik Moore is expected to return as star.

CALIFORNIA REOPENING THEATERS: On June 12th, movie theaters in the country’s top market, California, will begin to reopen with social distancing measures in place. It’s unclear when New York theaters, the second biggest market in the country, will be allowed to reopen.