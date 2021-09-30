Industry News: Dave Chappelle, Boba Fett, Aladdin + More!

Getty Images

CHAPPELLE SPECIAL DROPS ON OCT. 5TH: Netflix dropped the teaser for Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special The Closer on Wednesday (Sept. 29th). The sixth chapter of his standup series will be available on October 5th.

BOBA FETT SERIES DROPS DECEMBER 29TH: Disney+ revealed Wednesday (Sept. 29th) that the latest Star Wars spinoff series will premiere later this year. The streamer wrote on Twitter that The Book of Boba Fett will drop on December 29th.

'ALADDIN' ON BROADWAY CANCELED BY COVID: Disney’s Aladdin performed for only one night on Broadway before having to cancel a show due to a breakthrough Covid case within the musical’s company. In a tweet posted on Wednesday (Sept. 29th) night, the production stated, “Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected with the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, casts, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled.”

'SCREAM' HOUSE AVAILABLE ON AIRBNB: Stu Marcher’s house from the 1996 thriller Scream is available to rent on Airbnb. On October 27th, 29th and 31st, the house will welcome up to four guests for only $5. The home is set up with a “dedicated phone line: to reach Ghostface” and guests will get a virtual greeting from David Arquette reprising his role as Deputy Dewey at check in. However, fans will not be staying in the fictional town of Woodsboro. The $2.8 mansion is actually located in Tomales, California.

TOMMY KIRK DEAD AT 79: Old Yeller star Tommy Kirk has died at the age of 79. The actor, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 Disney film was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday (Sept. 28th). Law enforcement officers tell TMZ that no foul play is suspected.