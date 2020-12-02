Industry News: Dave Chappelle, Quibi, Peter Dinklage and More!

PRPhotos.com

DAVE CHAPPELLE, JOHN KRASINSKI TOP TRENDERS ON YOUTUBE: Despite shut-downs in Hollywood amid the pandemic, some of YouTube’s Top Trending Videos of 2020 include Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais and John Krasinski. Chappelle’s 8:46 segment landed on top; it appeared on Netflix Is a Joke in June and is titled after the time a police officer spent holding his knee to George Floyd‘s neck. The special addressed the May murder of Floyd and slammed media coverage of the death.

QUIBI IS DEAD: The Quibi app is no longer operable. The end for the ill-fated app, with $1.75 billion in funding, was quick. In October, the board signaled its decision to shut down the company, just seven months after it debuted. Jeff Katzenberg and Meg Whitman promised subscribers a daily dose of “quick bite” originals, chopped into episodes of 10 minutes or less, featuring celebrities.

COVID TESTING CENTER TO REMAIN OPEN AMID RESHOOT: A COVID-19 testing kiosk at Union Station in L.A. was set to close Tuesday for the filming of He’s All That, but L.A. Mayor Erik Garcetti stepped in. The remake of She’s All That will also move forward.

PETER DINKLAGE TO STAR IN TOXIC AVENGER: Peter Dinklage is taking on Toxic Avenger. The reboot of the 1984 film centered on a man named Melvin, who became disfigured after falling into toxic waste, but goes on to fight bad guys. Macon Blair will write and direct.