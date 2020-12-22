Industry News: Death to 2020, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Disney+ and More!

PRPhotos.com

DEATH TO 2020 TRAILER DROPS: Netflix is getting real about 2020 in a special dubbed Death to 2020. It hails from Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones and features Leslie Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Joe Keery, and Hugh Grant, who will cast a critical eye over the past 12 months as fictional experts and everyday Joes. Grant plays a “repellent” historian, while from the looks of the trailer, Kudrow features as a conservative politico and Golden Globe-winner Tracey Ullman as the Queen. Laurence Fishburne is also joining the cast as “narrator.”

KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR’S INTENSE PREP FOR MALCOLM X: Kingsley Ben-Adir sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his role as Malcolm X in One Night in Miami. He locked himself in a room for three days to prepare for the role. Of the experience, he said: “He was at such an interesting moment. So many things were changing, including his 12-year relationship with the Nation of Islam. Getting to explore such a hero where things were flipped upside down was very interesting.”

DETAILS ON BOOK OF BOBA FETT: Disney+ is revealing a few details around its Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett. Exec producer Jon Favreau confirmed the new show will star Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, who plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand, Variety reports. It will also be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, and will debut in December of 2021. It is currently in production.

DRIVETRIBE IS IN TROUBLE: DriveTribe, the social network founded by The Grand Tour team with investment from Elisabeth Murdoch and Disney, is running out of steam amid the ongoing pandemic, per its annual report. DriveTribe was launched by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman in November 2016 as an online community for car fanatics. Per the report, its cash reserves won’t be enough “to continue trading for a period significantly longer” than 12 months.