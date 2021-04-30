Industry News: Dexter, Mrs. Maisel, Caitlyn Jenner + More!

PRPhotos.com

'DEXTER' RETURNS THIS FALL: Dexter is back. Showtime dropped a teaser trailer on Thursday (April 29th) confirming that the 10-episode limited series will premiere this fall. The show picks up nearly a decade after the 2013 finale, with Michael C. Hall’s serial killer character now residing in Upstate New York.

REID SCOTT JOINS 'MRS MAISEL': The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is adding two new recurring characters for the upcoming fourth season. Veep alum Reid Scott and Marriage Story’s Gideon Glick will be joining Amazon’s Emmy and Golden Globe winning show for multi-episode arcs. However, Deadline reports that character details are being kept under wraps.

TONI COLETTE JOINS 'THE STAIRCASE': Toni Colette will star opposite Colin Firth in The Staircase, HBO Max’s eight-episode series based on the true-crime docuseries of the same name. According to Deadline, Colette will play Kathleen Peterson, a corporate executive, mother, stepmother and wife of Michael Peterson, played by Firth. Michael was convicted of murdering Kathleen in 2001, a charge that was reduced to manslaughter in 2017 and Peterson released from prison.

CAITLYN JENNER TO SIT DOWN WITH SEAN HANNITY: Caitlyn Jenner will sit down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity to discuss her plans to run in California’s gubernatorial recall election. Deadline reports that the interview will take place at her Malibu home and will air on May 5th.

LENA HEADY RETURNS TO HBO: Lena Heady is returning to HBO. The former Game of Thrones star will join Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson in The White House Plumbers, a five-part limited series that revisits the Watergate scandal. According to Deadline, the series tells the true story of how E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson), and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled Richard Nixon’s presidency in a bid to protect it. Heady will play Dorothy Hunt, a CIA asset and Howard Hunt’s wife.